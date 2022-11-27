The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old lady, Chioma Okafor while carrying out a robbery operation with a 19-year-old boy, Nweke Joshua in the Adesan area of Mowe.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said the duo was arrested Friday 25th of November 2022, following a distress call received at Mowe divisional headquarters at about 9:30 pm that armed robbers invaded a foodstuff shop, owned by one Johnson Nwokoro at Safari Junction Adesan and were dispossessing the owner of the day’s sales.

According to him, upon the distress call, the DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly mobilised the division’s patrol team and the So Safe Corps men to the scene where the two suspects were arrested.

“On searching them, it was discovered that they came to rob the shop with toy guns which looked perfectly like original pistols,” the statement reads.

“On interrogation, the 19 years old Nweke Joshua, informed the police that it was Chioma Okafor who came up with the idea of carrying out the robbery operation in order for them to have some money.

“He stated further that it was Chioma who bought the two toy guns and gave him one to use for the operation. They went to the shop and pretended like customers, but they suddenly brought out guns and ordered the shop owner to hand over all money in his possession to them.

“Luck ran against when police and so safe corps men arrive at the scene before they would escape.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre S. Bankole has directed the suspects be transferred to the State criminal investigation department for discreet investigation.”