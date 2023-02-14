With enticing prizes, Polaris Bank intends to surprise both current and potential customers on Valentine’s Day.

The Valentine promotion, with the theme “Polaris Purple prize,” offers current and potential users the option to receive a reward of N5,000 worth of data when they complete any of the following transactions on VULTe: bill payment, interbank transaction, and airtime purchase.

The top 50 clients with the most transactions overall throughout the time period will get rewards.

The bank lists the following requirements for eligibility: registration on VULTe; performance of either of these transactions: bill payment, interbank transaction, or airtime purchase; and potential for prize.

50 customers with the greatest total transaction value will be disclosed on the Bank’s Instagram account on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Mr. Nduneche Ezurike, Group Head of Strategic Brand Management at Polaris Bank, announced the Valentine’s Day reward exercise on behalf of the Bank.

“The reward campaign which will run from February 8 to 14, 2023, is another opportunity to show love to our esteemed customers by rewarding their loyalty for banking with us.”

“Valentine is known globally as a season of love and sharing, and as a Bank which puts her customers at the center of everything we do, we deemed it fit to delight them with exciting rewards in commemoration of the Valentine season,” he remarked.

