Poco Lee was the First Person to Play my Song to Burna Boy – Rising Ghanian Artist Black Sherif narrates in an Interview

In an exclusive interview with sensational Ghanaian artist, Black sheriff, the uprising star, speaks on his new collaboration and career.

The Ghanaian artist, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong, popularly known as Black sheriff, is a Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo, Ghana. He came into limelight after he released his new single titled Kwaku The Traveller which is number 1 on Ghanian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.

The 20-year-old singer who made an iconic remix version of his hit single titled Second Sermon with Nigerian award-winning Afrobeat singer Burna Boy, shares in an exclusive interview with newday on how he got the opportunity to feature Burna Boy. According to the young artist, Poco lee, Nigerian famous legwork dancer, artist, and hype man, first played his song to Burna boy, and with no hesitation, Burna boy loved his song and asked for a video call with him. It was after that moment that the two artists began working together and released the new remixed version of Second Sermon.

The Ghanaian artist expressed that Poco lee was just a fan at first, but with the constant support the Nigerian dancer has given to him, he feels he’s become family.

The young star furthers to say that having Burna boy on his song is a big deal for him, as it gives him more spread in the music industry, especially in Nigeria.

