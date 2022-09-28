Nigeria must cooperate with tobacco product manufacturers and importers to develop better alternatives to dangerous tobacco products in order to attain a smoke-free future.

This information was provided during a media interactive session in Lagos by Tommaso Di Giovanni, Vice President, Market Activation and Support, Philip Morris International (PMI).

According to him, there are continuing debates in numerous nations about how to use enhanced non-combustible items made feasible by technology to un-smoke the planet.

The business has led the charge in national campaigns urging smokers to switch to smoke-free products like e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs), which are preferable options for adult smokers.

He said that Egypt, Tunisia, South Africa, and Morocco, among other countries, are already implementing the PMI’s plan and urged Nigeria to imitate the other nations in updating their knowledge about smoking with current data and information.

Science and technology have made significant advancements in the field of tobacco smoking, according to Giovanni.

Ten years ago, cigarette product knowledge was out of date. Since the sector is changing, we shouldn’t base our goals, judgments, or policy-making on feelings.

“Many countries in Europe, Asia and Africa are subscribing to de-smoke and un-smoking the world through improved products. We believe it would be ideal for government to think about progress, instead of paying the cost of harmful effects of tobacco smoking.”

Giovanni’s assertion is supported by the words of Mojisola Akpata, Director EA Nigeria, PMI: “PMI is actively working to expand its purpose and evolve into a broader lifestyle, consumer wellness, and healthcare company, extending its value proposition, and innovative capability, to commercialize products that go beyond tobacco and nicotine.

“We have over a period leveraged science and technology to develop, assess and commercialise less harmful alternatives products, and we are making tremendous progress towards a smoke-free future by disrupting our business to achieve a bold vision, replace cigarettes with science-based smoke-free products.”

Akpata revealed that the interests of the world’s more than one billion smokers are at the core of their discussion, adding that with the proper legislative frameworks, communication, and backing from civil society, cigarette sales would end in many nations within the next 10 to 15 years.

Okechukwu Aguoru, the company’s general manager in Nigeria, urged the government, CSOs, and others to assist the public.

With the appropriate information, quitting tobacco and nicotine products completely is recommended for smokers.

“Smoke is the main concern because of its high-level harm and it is a primary source of smoking-related diseases found in cigarette smoke.”

We must all exercise caution with false information. All of us have a better quality of life thanks to science and technology, therefore it is up to us to sift through it all and choose the knowledge that will help us improve as people and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.