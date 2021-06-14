Players’ Attack: Bendel Insurance Will Not Continue With The League Until NFF Takes Appropriate Action – Obaseki

346 views | Francis Azuka | June 14, 2021
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has averred that Bendel Insurance Football Club will not continue with the league until Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) takes appropriate action against Remo Football Club.
Recall that fans of Remo Football Club had allegedly attacked players of Insurance in the aftermath of a football match both clubs had about a week ago.
In a statement on Sunday, Obaseki said “This weekend, I visited injured Bendel Insurance Football Club players, at the Central Hospital, Benin City. Accompanying me, were, my deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and my chief of staff, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha.
“I am really shocked and very disappointed that, more than a week since the incident happened, the managers of the league have not come out to punish Remo football Club and all those that perpetrated this dastardly act of mob violence against their own colleagues.
“This is very barbaric and not in the spirit of sportsmanship. We have to take legal action against those responsible for this act. Bendel Insurance Football Club will not continue with the league until Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) takes appropriate action.
“This is the third time, I understand, our players have been attacked in the league. Fortunately, they are already covered by our insurance scheme in the state”.
