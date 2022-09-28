When we get home after a long day of work and errands and obligations, we’re all in need of something to unwind with, something to take our minds off of the stresses of the day, and something that could even provide a profit if we’re lucky.

Money makes the world go round – the same could be said for games of luck. Online casinos have become the most popular choice for gamblers in South Africa since it offers a wide variety of games and bonuses. Plus, they are simply more convenient.

However, we need to be down-to-earth and factual if we’re going to discuss casinos and gambling. While many games and extensive bonus programs truly do matter when choosing an online casino, the sites should also be evaluated for their safety and security. Only one conclusion can be drawn from this: information has tremendous influence and significance on gambling online South Africa.

This is why many players check out the reviews before finally choosing an online casino. Not all reviews are to be trusted nor do they have players’ best interests in mind. Luckily, PlayCasino is one of the most reputable reviewers for South African customers, and in this article, we’ll evaluate why exactly are their reviews to be trusted.

1. They use a fine rating system

When you look at the reviews on PlayCasino, the first thing you’ll probably notice is the rating each casino gets. Be it five stars or two, a lot of thought and consideration goes into this. Each casino rating consists of multiple factors, and that is the bonus, payment, games, support, and usability.

These stars are not randomly allocated. For example, when thinking about the bonus, it’s not only the match that gets rated or the number of free spins you get. Wagering requirements are also looked into. If the casino requires you to play through the total of the bonus and the deposit fifty times, it will certainly not get the biggest grade!

2. They show the bonus codes

Nothing is more annoying when you find an interesting online casino, and you have no idea how to activate the welcome bonus. The review site may go in depth about the wagering requirements and the minimum deposit, but where the heck is that juicy bonus code?!

Luckily, with PlayCasino, you can see all the active bonus codes right next to the bonus amount! Plus, some casinos offer more than only one bonus code – you’ll see each and every one listed in the bonus section of the review!

3. The trustworthiness of the casino is evaluated

Though bonuses can be fun, they don’t mean much if the casino doesn’t let you withdraw your winnings. This is why it’s important to only play at safe and reputable casinos. You don’t have to worry much about your safety when you’re reading reviews by PlayCasino.

In their general info section, you’ll clearly see the license the casino has obtained. Plus, if you scroll a bit further through the review, you’ll find the entire paragraphs dedicated to discussing the casino’s reputation and why you should trust the casino (or not). Further, they also make sure to clarify whether customer support is available 24/7 and how you can reach it, which ensures your safety as a player even more.

4. Mobile casino friendly

Given that we live in the 21st century and we all have tiny computers wight in our pockets, it’s important to know whether the online casino you like is mobile compatible or not. PlayCasino understands this and carefully evaluates the mobile versions of the casinos.

You will know whether the casino design is responsive on your mobile device and whether it can be played on Android, iOS, and Windows. Some casinos offer mobile apps which you can install, but nowadays, most of them use HTML5 tech that makes them accessible through your browser.

5. The game collection is evaluated

For an online casino to be interesting enough for customers to sign up, they need to offer various games from reputable providers. PlayCasino always considers the software providers that power the games and whether they have been eCOGRA approved. Further, you’ll find the best games listed out. If you find a game that interests you, what are you waiting for – make an account!