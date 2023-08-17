Plateau State And ValueJet Reach Agreement On Jos Flight Operations

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by the Plateau State Government and ValueJet Airline to conduct frequent flights between Jos and Abuja.

The arrangement, according to The Guardian, aims to maintain flight operations on the route and maintain the viability of the Jos-Abuja route.

Recall that ValueJet had its first flight on October 10, 2022, and that flight service to Jos, Plateau State, started in February 2023.

The MoU was signed at ValueJet’s corporate headquarters in Lagos. Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi, the managing director of ValuJet, signed on behalf of the airline, while Jatau Davou Gyang, the commissioner of transportation for the Plateau State government, signed.

Gyang emphasized the importance of the initiative to the state’s growth and said it was an important step in Governor Mutfwang’s administration’s effort to expand the state’s economy in line with his policy priorities.

He stated: “The essence of this agreement is that the governor, when he came on onboard, saw a deficit in activities of air transportation in the state and how the value in these activities is not felt within the state. As someone who responds to the plight of his people in terms of safety and economic value of the travel between Jos and Abuja, he found it expedient to have a very reliable airline that would be frequenting Abuja-Jos, to be able to boost the economic activities in the state and then to guarantee the safety of travelers.”

Gyang continued that the governor has considered improving the Jos Airport in order to strengthen the state’s economy.

“With the passion that the governor has with available resources within the shortest time possible, you will see something very soon. He is so passionate about the well-being of his people,” Gyang stated.

According to Majekodunmi, the purpose of the air pact was to bind, guarantee, and formally establish air transport business between the two sides, which was further required by the lack of safety on the roads.

He stated that “The governor since he was sworn in, has driven to Abuja from Jos more than 25 times. This applies to all the commissioners. It is either you take a 35-minute flight, or you take a five-hour trip by road with hoodlums and insecurity on the roads.”

“We have promised them that we want to see that this (partnership) works, and I think other states should learn from it. We will see to it until the route gets profitable and until people start to appreciate it. Now, they know that there is a safe way to get to Abuja,” Majekodunmi concluded.