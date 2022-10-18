Suspected bandits on Monday night attacked Nyalun community in the Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed the village head, Salisu Idris.

From reports gathered, the suspected bandits also shot to death two people of the community.

While confirming the incident, the Plateau State Police Command, PPRO, DSP Alabo Alfred, said three people were killed in the incident, adding that details of the incident was sketchy.

“Three people were killed in the incident at Nyalun community of Wase LGA, but we don’t have the full details of what actually happened for now”, he explained.

Eyewitnesses in Nyalun say that the victims were killed when the suspected bandits arrived the community around 8pm on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically to scare residents. Other members of the community were kidnapped in the raid.

A youth leader in Wase LGA, Mallam Sambo, said that the gunmen also made away with a good number of motorcycles belonging to the people of the community.

“The attackers came in their numbers and started shooting sporadically.

“They went straight to the traditional ruler’s house, killed him and abducted five members of his family. The also killed two other people”, he explained..