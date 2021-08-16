Plateau Attacks: IGP Deploys Surveillance Helicopter, Pledges Commitment To Restoring Peace

Alexa Ranking as of 16/08/21
As part of ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident of Saturday 14th, August, 2021, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday, ordered the deployment of additional operational asset including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two (2) Units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two (2) Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) to Plateau State.
The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.
On Saturday, about 22 innocent citizens in Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, were killed and 14 injured, by a group of youths.
The victims, believed to be Islamic worshippers who are followers of a popular Islamic cleric, Dahiru Bauchi, were in a convoy of five buses and were travelling to Ikare in Ondo State, from the Annual Islamic Zikr prayer in Bauchi State.
The Police have revealed that twenty suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack while thirty-three victims have been rescued
According to a statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, thirteen additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to thirty-three.
“The IGP assures that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country,” he said.
The statement further revealed that the Head of the Police Intervention Team (PIT), DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, mni, is already on ground in Plateau, coordinating Police investigative, operational and peace-building response.
