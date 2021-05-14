347 views | Akpan Akata | May 14, 2021
A mango planter from Sanya in Hainan is talking about current conditions in the Chinese mango market.
The mango season in Hainan is almost over. The harvest was abundant this year and the production volume huge.
But, the supply volume exceeded the market demand. So, the planter is talking about the market conditions when the Hainan mango season just began.
In their first month on the market the conditions were quite good, but in the second month the weather cooled down, which slowed down production and delayed market supply.
There was a temporary decline in supply volume, until the mangoes entered the market in large volumes in April.
Supply was more than sufficient, especially when the weather warmed up. Some mangoes even became unmarketable. The price then rapidly dropped.
The Hainan mango season is already almost over, but supply still exceeds demand. The price is around 1-3 yuan [0.15-0.46 USD] per 0.5 kg. Many farmers suffered financial loss, and retailers barely make a profit.
The import volume of mangoes rapidly expanded when Cambodia obtained permission to export mangoes to the Chinese market. When asked about the impact on the domestic mango industry, the Hainan mango planter replied:
“Many Cambodian mangoes were sold via Vietnam before Cambodia obtained permission for direct export to China. Now the import volume of Cambodian mangoes is expected to grow even faster.
”This will put a lot of pressure on the domestic mango industry. Market supply already exceeds demand, and import mangoes are often superior to domestic mangoes.
”However, there are also differences in flavor between Chinese mangoes and Southeast Asian mangoes, and Chinese consumers are more familiar with Chinese mangoes. That is why imported mangoes can not easily replace the domestic offer.”
