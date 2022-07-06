“For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future”. Jeremiah 29:11

In times of change it is good to know the Lord has a plan for you. What is changing in your life now? Have you or someone you know been experiencing changes that affect a working life or a home life? These changes, whether big or small, can make it easy to lose direction in all of the uncertainty. Take solace in the fact that there is a plan for you!

Be strong in these times, be brave in these times! Do not be afraid nor discouraged. You may move hundreds of miles away from home. Maybe you’ve started a new career working with unfamiliar faces. Or perhaps you’ve been introduced to a new group of friends with whom you haven’t yet created strong bonds. Whatever the case, the Lord, your God will be with you wherever you go.

Proverbs 3:5-6 states “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. This is an important concept to understand. From your perspective these changes may seem uneasy, even scary. That uncertainty comes from you not having a complete understanding of the situation you find yourself in. That’s okay because you have a God that wants to guide you in these times!

So lean not on your own understanding, for it is an understanding of limited scope. Trust in the Lord to make your path straight. As you walk this path with Him, he seeks to counsel you, and his loving eye will forever be upon you. Return that gaze and you will find the guidance you may need at this time.

Prayer:

“Lord, there are things now in my life in which I am not completely certain. I know that I may not have a complete understanding of these situations and that causes me worry. Lord, I look to you to guide me in these times and know you will lead me down the right path. I trust in you Lord with all of my heart. Help me to see the plans that you have made for me, for they give me hope and a future.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

From time to time there will be periods of change and transition in your life. You may find yourself with worries, or perhaps you will see others with these worries as they go through their own changes. Although we do not have a complete understanding of what lies ahead, we can ALL take comfort in the fact that the Lord certainly does. What we can do is support one another and look toward our Lord together for guidance.

Be Greatly Blessed!