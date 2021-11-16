I titled this article ‘plans fail but ideas do not’ to encourage someone out there who is on the verge of giving up on that brilliant idea he has because the plans he so trusted failed him in executing his idea, not just once but countless times. He should know that his ideas are still very valid.

Ideas run the world and everything you see from the house you live in to the very phone you’re using to read this are all products of people’s ideas.

The list goes on and immediately this brilliant idea dropped in their mind, they put out their working plan and devised strategies on how to go about it.

Here’s the deal, some didn’t go as planned.

Yes! Electric light didn’t come into existence on the first try.

What the first man carved didn’t look like a chair and so he had to do it again.

That nice intercontinental dish tasted bad after the chef was done and he had to quickly throw it away.

The first lock and key didn’t work and the blacksmith had to see to it again.

Hundreds of plans went down the drain, countless strategy drawings went into the bin but that didn’t perish that idea. It remained till a good plan brought it to fruition.

Your first try might not be it, you may have to do it over and over again, differently this time, before making headway.

Now, this is where the problem lies, some people give up on the big picture just because they haven’t gotten a good plan to execute it.

They give up on their beautiful dream of going to school because their uncle died. They give up on producing that power source because they’ve tried about 50 times and it couldn’t charge even the smallest device in their house.

They give up on publishing their books because the editors and publishers said it’s not good enough.

Hey! Take everything back, re-do it again but do not stop.

It doesn’t matter how long it will take for your dream to come true but it definitely will, go back to the university and complete your course, go back to that training school and finish your program. Read your book all over again and make the necessary correction and send it again to another publishing house.

That the first, second, third…. one-hundredth plan did not work does not mean that your idea is not worth keeping or fighting for.

It is!

And it will be celebrated.