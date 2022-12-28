“Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring forth.” – Proverbs 27:1

History is filled with predictions that, in retrospect, can seem humorous. Many predictions made by people who, at the time, seemed able to predict the future have been proven wrong. Often, they were very wrong.

In 1903, a bank executive warned that the automobile was only a fad while “the horse is here to stay.” How wrong he was! Equally misguided was the warning the father of financier J.P. Morgan made to his son. His prediction? Electricity was just a passing curiosity.

In 1876, the president of Western Union dismissed the telephone as a “toy” when Alexander Graham Bell offered to sell him the patent. His comment? “The idea is idiotic on the face of it. Furthermore, why would any person want to use this ungainly and impractical device?”

We can laugh at predictions like these. However, it is likely that some predictions made today might seem just as foolish in the coming days.

What will happen in the coming year? The media is full of speculation. Politicians make their predictions. Economists are filled with their guesses. Each of us has thoughts and even worries about our personal lives.

As you think about what’s coming in 2023, remember that God knows what will happen. He can help you prepare for the future. Humble yourself before Him. Seek His wisdom. Ask Him to guide your choices and help you to be prepared.

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on a time when you planned without consulting God.

*Prayer*

Father, I commit my future to You. Guide me. Help me to be prepared. I trust in You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Proverbs 27