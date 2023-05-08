Plane crash Panic in Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, The Max Air aircraft experienced a significant mishap on landing and abruptly cordoned off the busy runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, yesterday.

All passengers flying out of or into Abuja were upset by the emergency event, which happened at about 2:58 p.m., and were consequently grounded for more than seven hours.

The Boeing 737 Max Air aircraft, bearing the registration 5N-MBD and carrying 149 passengers, was discovered to have lost one of its left rear tires as it took off from Yola Airport at 2:03 p.m.

According to a witness on board, the passengers spotted the damage to a rear tire sustained during takeoff, “with many panicking and some started praying against plane crash and for safe landing.”

“The flight went well until it hit the Abuja runway, losing the second tyre, with more confusion for everyone on board. The roll was scary, and the left landing wheel was engulfed in flames.”

In order to extinguish the fire, emergency responders and the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS), who had been informed of the emergency landing, were on the scene. On the runway, all of the passengers and crew disembarked and successfully escaped.

Dr. Mike Ogirima, a former president of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), who was also on board, provided an account of the occurrence, stating that the tyre burst occurred at Yola Airport after takeoff.

Ogirima stated: “We thank God. We are still on the runway, and the pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs, and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall.”

“We bless God because we have witnessed the pull-out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola, and we went into a prayer session. I never announced it as a surgeon, so as not to cause any panic, but we bless God.”

When reached at 5 p.m., Abuja Airport officials stated work was underway to bring in a powerful crane to safely remove the damaged machinery off the runway and reopen it for domestic and international aircraft operations.

“As it is, we cannot just move the aircraft that has lost a landing wheel on the runway. It requires a lot of effort, but we are trying to do that as soon as possible,” one of the aerodrome engineers said.

According to Tunji Oketumbi, General Manager of Public Relations at the Nigeria Safety Investigations Bureau (NSIB), the runway was temporarily closed for maintenance.

The plane, according to Oketumbi, busted two tires but was able to safely take off and land.

He stated that NSIB investigators were looking into the event and that information would be made public.

Hadi Sirika, the aviation minister, tweeted that the runway would open in approximately an hour as of yesterday’s deadline.