Background Information
Taken off the poet’s upcoming book titled, The Birds That Never Learned To Fly:
We Have No More Tears, the poems touch on such issues as the critical energy challenges
bedeviling South Africa and Zimbabwe, mounting frustration and disgruntlement
of the citizens and the beauty of nature.
Plagued By An Energy Pandemic
Lord, have mercy on us,
there is a lousy ,drowsy load of load
shedding crisis that has snowballed
into a daily disruptive, piteous plague.
Our prayer seeks to push out an energy
pandemic that preys on the powerless peoples
of Zimbabwe and South Africa, it reigns supreme
by virtue of an acute lack of pragmatism and vision.
It is like the mad mutations of the Covid-19 pandemic,
an energy pandemic that plunges sanity into insanity,
happiness into helplessness, productivity into paralysis,
homesickness into haziness, brightness into bleakness.
A Reality Show With A Difference
She lived in a corroded cruel country
where she was so cross and bored
with herself and everyone else
that she could pelt an official
with her barrage of saliva
if she happened on one
canvassing for her vote!
She envied carefree countries
where MPs were in the habit
of mistaking the august house
for a complete and crazy circus,
where entertainment was served up
in the form of wild kicks and punches,
something she called one of her favorite
reality shows in the entire world , and
all in the revered name of democracy!
Bio
Sibanda is a Bulawayo-born poet, novelist, thought leader and nonfiction writer who has authored twenty-eight published books of various genres and persuasions and coauthored more than 100 published books. Some of Ndaba`s works are found or forthcoming in Page & Spine, Piker Press , SCARLET LEAF REVIEW , Universidad Complutense de Madrid, the Pangolin Review, Kalahari Review ,Botsotso, The Ofi Press Magazine, Hawaii Pacific Review, Deltona Howl, The song is, JONAH magazine, The Polk Street Review, Poetry Potion, Saraba Magazine, The Borfski Press, East Coast Literary Review and Whispering Prairie Press. Sibanda has received the following nominations: the national arts merit awards (NAMA), the Mary Ballard Poetry Chapbook Prize, the Best of the Net Prose and the Pushcart Prize. He is a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee.
Links:https://www.amazon.com/Books-Ndaba-Sibanda/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3ANdaba+Sibanda
https://www.pagespineficshowcase.com/ndaba-sibanda.html.
https://ndabasibanda.wordpress.com/2017/03/26/first-blog-post/
