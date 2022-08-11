Background Information

Taken off the poet’s upcoming book titled, The Birds That Never Learned To Fly:

We Have No More Tears, the poems touch on such issues as the critical energy challenges

bedeviling South Africa and Zimbabwe, mounting frustration and disgruntlement

of the citizens and the beauty of nature.

Plagued By An Energy Pandemic

Lord, have mercy on us,

there is a lousy ,drowsy load of load

shedding crisis that has snowballed

into a daily disruptive, piteous plague.

Our prayer seeks to push out an energy

pandemic that preys on the powerless peoples

of Zimbabwe and South Africa, it reigns supreme

by virtue of an acute lack of pragmatism and vision.

It is like the mad mutations of the Covid-19 pandemic,

an energy pandemic that plunges sanity into insanity,

happiness into helplessness, productivity into paralysis,

homesickness into haziness, brightness into bleakness.

A Reality Show With A Difference

She lived in a corroded cruel country

where she was so cross and bored

with herself and everyone else

that she could pelt an official

with her barrage of saliva

if she happened on one

canvassing for her vote!

She envied carefree countries

where MPs were in the habit

of mistaking the august house

for a complete and crazy circus,

where entertainment was served up

in the form of wild kicks and punches,

something she called one of her favorite

reality shows in the entire world , and

all in the revered name of democracy!

Bio

Sibanda is a Bulawayo-born poet, novelist, thought leader and nonfiction writer who has authored twenty-eight published books of various genres and persuasions and coauthored more than 100 published books. Some of Ndaba`s works are found or forthcoming in Page & Spine, Piker Press , SCARLET LEAF REVIEW , Universidad Complutense de Madrid, the Pangolin Review, Kalahari Review ,Botsotso, The Ofi Press Magazine, Hawaii Pacific Review, Deltona Howl, The song is, JONAH magazine, The Polk Street Review, Poetry Potion, Saraba Magazine, The Borfski Press , East Coast Literary Review and Whispering Prairie Press. Sibanda has received the following nominations: the national arts merit awards (NAMA), the Mary Ballard Poetry Chapbook Prize, the Best of the Net Prose and the Pushcart Prize. He is a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee.

