Pilgrims from Delta in Saudi Arabia urged to pray for Oborevwori

Muslims in Delta have been charged to use this period of Ei del Kabir to pray for Allah to bestow wisdom on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his team to enable them translate the MORE agenda into physical development.

The immediate past Chairman, Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board Alhaji Auwalu Tukur gave the charge while speaking at the ongoing hajj in Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Tukur who led pilgrims from the state to the Holy land said their cardinal goal in Mecca was to pray for peace and all round development to characterise the administration of Governor Oborevwori.

He said the lesson of Ei del kabir was about sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed and called on all to extend hands of fellowship to one another as a way to give every segment of the society a sense of belonging.

He equally lauded the former governor of the State Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for laying a solid foundation for his successor to build on and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Alhaji Tukur assured the present administration of the continuous support of the Arewa Community in Delta State describing the peaceful coexistence among non indigenes and Deltans as a welcome development.

He said the 66 Muslim pilgrims from the state to the Holy land of Mecca will be law abiding and patriotic and also used the one month holy exercise to pray for a prosperous and a United Nigeria.

He called on those aiding and abetting terrorism and disunity to put the interest of the nation above self stressing that harmony was needed to conquer challenges bedevilling the nation.

Alhaji Tukur called on legislators at both state and federal levels to come out with laws that would fast track development in all sectors affirming that most developed nations of the world had landmark laws that act as compass to drive policies and programmes.

Also speaking, an Imam from the State Alhaji Abinbara thanked Governor Oborevwori for always identifying with Muslims in the state in this period of Sallah through presentation of rams and other gift items and prayed Allah to grant him success throughout his tenure.

He commended Alhaji Tukur for successfully leading them to the Holy land and gave assurance that Muslims in the state will continue to adhere strictly to the tenets of the Islamic religion.

Special prayers were held for Governor Oborevwori, Dr Okowa and Deltans at Medina and Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia.

