Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to break the bank for Victor Osimhen’s deal

English journalist and broadcaster, Piers Morgan, has urged Arsenal to break the bank to sign Nigerian finest attacker from Napoli.

Morgan praised Arsenal after the club agreed to pay a British record of around 104m for Westham Defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Should the deal fall through, Rice will surpass Jack Grealish as the most expensive British player.

Morgan believes that with Victor Osimhen in Arsenal’s attack, the club can compete for major trophies in the forthcoming season

“It’s brilliant that Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign @_DeclanRice who will be a monstrously good addition to the team. But if we want to win big trophies, we also need a world-class striker who will score 25+ goals a season. I’d break the bank for @victorosimhen9 #afc”

It’s unclear if Mikel Arteta is ready to trigger Osimhen’s 120m valuation, as the club has completed a mega deal for Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen continues to be linked to top clubs in Europe, with Napoli reluctant to let go their talisman.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Share this post