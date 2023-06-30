Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to break the bank for Victor Osimhen’s deal

Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to break the bank for Victor Osimhen’s deal

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0

English journalist and broadcaster, Piers Morgan, has urged Arsenal to break the bank to sign Nigerian finest attacker from Napoli.

Morgan praised Arsenal after the club agreed to pay a British record of around 104m for Westham Defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Should the deal fall through, Rice will surpass Jack Grealish as the most expensive British player.

Morgan believes that with Victor Osimhen in Arsenal’s attack, the club can compete for major trophies in the forthcoming season

“It’s brilliant that Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign @_DeclanRice who will be a monstrously good addition to the team. But if we want to win big trophies, we also need a world-class striker who will score 25+ goals a season. I’d break the bank for @victorosimhen9 #afc”

It’s unclear if Mikel Arteta is ready to trigger Osimhen’s 120m valuation, as the club has completed a mega deal for Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen continues to be linked to top clubs in Europe, with Napoli reluctant to let go their talisman.

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

NBBF Appoints Rena Wakama

NBBF Appoints Rena Wakama As Women Head Coach 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
Ngolo Kante

Former Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante buys a Belgian club

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0
Saudi Football

The Saudi Football Seizure

Dr. Binoy Kampmark June 30, 2023 0

Arsenal announce the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Oladimeji Adeoye June 29, 2023 0

Chelsea confirms the departure of Edouard Mendy

Oladimeji Adeoye June 29, 2023 0

Newly promoted Luton Town sign Nigerian born Chiedozie Ogbene

Oladimeji Adeoye June 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ajaokuta steel company, abandoned projects in Nigeria

Five Notable Abandoned Projects in Nigeria

Esther Salami June 30, 2023 0
Lagos Chief

Man detained in Benue for defiling 15-year-old at gunpoint

Kunle Dada June 30, 2023 0

Iyabo Ojo advises Davido amidst cheating scandal…

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0

Tell of Anambra’s Exploits, Don’t De-market Her, Commissioner Onyenji Tasks Nollywood, Broadcast Practitioners

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 30, 2023 0

ASUU Disagrees With NUC on Course Curriculum

Adekunle Taofeek June 30, 2023 0