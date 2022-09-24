Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Friday, inaugurated a five-classrom block with library at Community Primary School, Amawbia in Awka South LGA, built and equipped by a philanthropist, Pharmacist Emeka Okafor.

The project was commenced in June 2021 and completed by Pharmacist Okafor, in memory of his late father, Mr. Emmanuel Okafor, through his Foundation.

The block was also equipped with desks for pupils as well as white boards.

At a ceremony held at the school premises today, the project was formally handed over to Anambra State Government for use.

Speaking at the event, Governor Soludo represented by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh described the wonderful edifice of learning as part of the initiatives he has adopted to take back schools that are dilapidated and raise them to smart institutions.

Governor Soludo commended the benefactor, Pharmacist Okafor for answering his clarion call to good spirited individuals of Anambra State and beyond to partner with the State Government in areas of education, investment and infrastructural developments in the school.

“What we are seeing today, is an example of what is achievable when public-spirited Anambra people decide to partner the state government in the education sector.

“This is a model being adopted the world over, as government alone cannot effectively take care of the needs of the society.

“Education is a critical sector for the state government and we commend the benefactor for heeding the state government’s call to well-meaning Anambra people to bring home their wealth and assist in the building of a liveable and prosperous homeland,” the governor emphasized.

In his speech, the benefactor, Mr. Okafor, who is a product of the school, explained that the five class room block he constructed is his own way of giving back to the society that made him a great personality.

“This is just my own little way of giving back to the society that made me.

“Growing up, this school gave us the foundational education platform and I felt it would be appropriate to do this to show appreciation.

“When they called my attention to help them repair the roof of the school, I told them to wait so that an assessment of the building will be done.

“Later, the assessment showed that the building is weak and I decided to pull the entire building down and thank God today, we have a befitting structure.

“I also did it in recognition of the fact that as blessed Anambra notable sons and daughters, we must begin to take part in efforts to better the lot of our people and not just abandon the task for government alone,” he narrated.

According to Okafor, his main joy is seeing the school children learn under a conducive environment, promising to always keep the library up to date.

He charged the pupils to take their studies seriously since according to him education is an antidote to mental and physical slavery and also a highly priced tool for individual and national development.

In her address, the Headmistress, Community Primary School, Amawbia, Lady Gloria Anedu announced that the project will contribute in no small measure to the upliftment and development of education in the school as well as maintain the lofty standard Anambra State is known for in Education.

Lady Gloria revealed that the school is known for academic excellence as over thirty pupils of the school scored over three hundred and above in the just concluded 2021/2022 Common Entrance Examination and appreciated the giant strides of Governor Soludo in education.

The occasion climaxed with the unveiling of the project