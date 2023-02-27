The World Trade Centre (WTC), Abuja, a high-profile real estate project that consists of upscale offices, commercial space, and residential real estate, has announced the completion of phase one despite the current status of the world economy.

The WTC Abuja, which was built by the Churchgate Group and is situated in the capital city’s Central Business Area, began construction in 2010 on a plot of land measuring more than 6,000 hectares. It will consist of eight buildings when finished, seven of which will be skyscrapers. They consist of hotel, event center, capital mall, office building, and apartment towers.

The development is utilizing some of the best technologies in the world, according to Mr. Karim Adelaja, Group General Manager, Sales & Marketing, WTC, Abuja, who spoke at the WTC Abuja Maiden Webinar Series. Phase one, which consists of a grade-A commercial tower, luxury residential tower, and clubhouse, was recently completed.

At 110 meters tall, the WTC Residential Tower is now Abuja’s tallest residential structure. High-end apartments with top-of-the-line fixtures and furnishings, on-site or valet parking, and amenities make up the residences.

Every unit has a distinct wrap-around balcony that can be transformed into a haven by a house owner with imagination. The 120 ultra-luxury apartments in the 24-story residential tower range in size from one to six bedrooms.

“The apartments are now known for pure deluxe living, built for pleasure and a perfect fit for a king or queen. Our creative spaces go beyond the ordinary to provide superior and luxurious experiences every time. The views are equally emphasised with plenty of natural light from the large glass panel facades,” according to Adelaja.

The office building’s tower is over 120 meters high. a 22-story building with up to 33,000 square meters of luxury office space. Each office floor was designed and constructed using cutting-edge technologies. With its exquisitely polished double-glazed façade, the tower—one of Abuja’s Grade A office buildings—offers unrivaled 360-degree views of the entire city.

According to him, the commercial tower is flexible in design and accommodates both small and large organizations that need a great location and first-rate amenities in order to run their enterprises successfully.

“Built on the latest technologies, the WTC Abuja has an integrated building management and automation system. It also boasts of a state of the art security infrastructure already in place and even Its own dedicated police station and fire department.”

According to Adelaja, the clubhouse was constructed so that residents of the WTC Abuja may participate in cultural, recreational, and educational activities. It has a fitness center, executive lounge, jogging track, tennis and squash courts, an infinity pool, a bar, spa, and squash courts.

The Clubhouse is designed to improve residents’ experiences by fostering a sense of community, strengthening physical health, lowering stress, and ultimately raising general contentment.

Meanwhile, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of industries, trade, and investment, noted that energy use is essential for practically every imaginable area of growth in his speech on “Nigeria’s Trade Competitiveness; Imperatives for Growth.” Energy use has a big impact on wealth, health, nutrition, water, infrastructure, education, and human longevity.

“Nigeria has historically faced challenges in its energy sector, which greatly affect the business environment; our unmet energy needs are significant and we expect that future demand will be even greater due to our expanding population and urbanisation.”

“Accordingly, we have introduced the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan designed to tackle the dual crises of energy, poverty and climate change and deliver SDG7 by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2060,” he said.

Adebayo reaffirmed the government’s dedication to building the infrastructure required to provide the economy the productive and competitive edge it requires to expand the range of our tradeable goods and enhance the standard of living for every citizen.

The webinar provides a forum for collective idea generation and the implementation of initiatives for a more competitive and sustainable future, according to Mr. Vinay Mahtani, Group Managing Director of the Churchgate company.

According to Mahtan, Nigeria’s poor performance on the global competitiveness index necessitates quick action to close output gaps and deal with any economic deficits. He continued by saying that a multi-sectoral strategy is required to increase Nigeria’s trade competitiveness through a partnership of the public and private sectors.

