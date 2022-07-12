Sigma Pensions, a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), stated that it is dedicated to enhancing client relationships and enhancing the provision of high-quality services to retirees across the nation.

Dave Uduanu, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, said in a statement that providing excellent customer service is the flag every business wishes to wear since happy clients stick with businesses and refer them to others.

Uduanu, who provided the assurance, noted that the company is well-known for its dedication to enhancing its client services and maintaining a competitive edge in this area.

He pointed out that as of December 31, its capital demand was N5.5 billion, exceeding the minimum operational capital requirement of N5 billion set down by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

He noted that Sigma Pensions has an exceptional track record of providing competitive returns in all the different classes of fund, noting that revenue and assets under management (AUM) rose between 13 and 15%, which is considerably above the industry norm.

“One benefit of selecting Sigma Pensions is that we are among the market’s top-performing managers. The fact that five of our public funds were among the top five in the sector last year indicates that you will receive strong returns on your investment.

Additionally, our customer service is excellent. Being pro-active, we have implemented excellent technological solutions to ensure that our consumers may easily use our services. Overall, we are a top PFA in terms of the crucial factors of investment returns, client satisfaction, and technological know-how. Additionally, our personnel is youthful and enthusiastic, he added.