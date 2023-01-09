Premium Pension Limited, a pension fund administrator (PFA), has improved its financial standing in the sector by growing its assets under management (AUM) by more than N1 trillion.

Aliyu Mohammed Ali, the company’s head of corporate communications, revealed this over the weekend. Out of a total of 19, three PFAs, including the business, fall into the trillion-AUM bracket, according to him.

He claims that Premium Pension is the only indigenously held PFA to reach over N1 trillion in AUM without engaging in any kind of corporate merger. He emphasized that the company takes great delight in setting the bar for numerous performance criteria.

For instance, in 2015 the British Standard Institute (BSI) accredited the Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001, and in 2018 the BSI accredited the Quality Management System (QMS) certification ISO 9001.

“With over 775,000 members and over N323 billion benefits payout to over 88,000 beneficiaries since inception, Premium Pension is among the top three operators,” he said.