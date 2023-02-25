The Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi has won his polling unit with 236 votes, leaving APC and PDP with zero votes. Peter Obi voted in PU 19, Agulu Ward, Anaocha Local Government of Anambra State.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi voted at the polling unit around 11:42 am. After casting his vote, he commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth process.

While acknowledging that election material and INEC staff came late at a number of polling units, he, however, advised INEC to improve on the process so that no eligible voter will be disenfranchised.

A tweet he posted on his Twitter timeline partly read,

“My dear wife and I have now cast our votes for a New Nigeria at 11:42 am in Agulu. It was a smooth process in my polling unit. However, I have received reports of delays in delivery of voting materials nationwide. I hope the situation improves to allow the process to go on smoothly in all the polling units across the country”.

2 total views, 2 views today