In 2013, even as a governor on the platform of an opposition Party, Peter Obi elected to join the FG contingent to cheer and inspire the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they participated in the 2013 African Cup of Nations. That continental fiesta was the last time Nigeria won the ultimate African footballing laurel, and that remains our highest point in the last decade in football.

Peter Obi is a sports and youth development enthusiast, actually one of the best among the political class. He understands the role that political leadership has to play in motivating our sportsmen and women to great success and also appreciates that nothing really brings Nigerians together more than football and other sporting events. Successes at various sporting events would no doubt inspire greater patriotism in Nigerians and greatly reduce incidents of strife among Nigerians.

Beyond merely providing the right facilities and encouragement to our established sportsmen and women , the Peter Obi presidency has promised to invest in grassroots sports development which will ensure that young Nigerian talents are tapped early and developed to global stardom. Given Nigeria’s population and talent reservoirs, Nigeria has the potential of becoming a global leader in different sporting fields.

Investment in sports will not only help to promote patriotic spirit among Nigerians and blur our differences, it will also create millions of jobs and drastically reduce incidents of crime and ethnic and religious strifes among Nigerians and help to blend us better as a truly united nation.

There are indeed many benefits from voting a sports lover as your President. Vote for Peter Obi, vote Labour Party on the presidential ballot, that Nigeria may survive.

13 total views, 13 views today