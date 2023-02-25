Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi voted at his polling unit around 11:42 am. After casting his vote, he commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth process.

While acknowledging that election material and INEC staff came late at a number of polling units, he however advised INEC to improve on the process so that no eligible voter will be disenfranchised.

A tweet he posted on his Twitter timeline partly reads,

“My dear wife and I have now cast our votes for a New Nigeria at 11:42 am in Agulu. It was a smooth process in my polling unit. However, I have received reports of delays in delivery of voting materials nationwide.

I hope the situation improves to allow the process to go on smoothly in all the polling units across the country”.

