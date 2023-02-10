Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu don’t posses the capacity to handle Nigeria’s challenges, if elected president.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai, who compared the duo to women, said being a former governor is not enough to vie for the nation’s topmost office.

Ossai believes that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, is the only qualified person for the presidency.

He wrote:

“As at today, Nigeria is at the point of breaking and we can’t afford to allow neophytes to take over the affairs of the nation considering the enormous challenges being faced by Nigerians.

No man will see his company collapsing and then hand it over to an inexperienced man or woman to head it.

This is the true situation of Nigeria at the moment and we must all drop our sentimental opinions and work towards building a better Nation where our children will be proud of by supporting the Presidential Candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi, And All Progressive Congress Bola Tinubu are former governors but Nigeria challenges right now is bigger than what former governors can handle.

Someone who has been at the federal level and has managed the country economy is what we all need for the rebranding of our dear country .

Atiku credentials as a public servant, businessman,being part of the political class that fought the military to return democracy and a former Vice President are what made him better than others.

Nigeria’s challenges are capable of collapsing Peter Obi and Tinubu because they both lack the capacity, experience of turning the country around for our good.”

21 total views, 21 views today