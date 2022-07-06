Lest you miss it. Before you run with it, with the hope and perception that a Messiah is being moulded out of Obi.

He is a man with deficiencies, limited, not all powerful, can’t by-locate, constraint in the realms of omnipresence and omnipotent . He is human!

He is human, lest one thinks he isn’t with flaws , without emotions that can snap and fly off the handle. Lest one thinks he is a god, a demi god, with a divine power to speak and it comes to pass, touch and it becomes healed etc

He is still human!

Lest one thinks that the plethora of problems and challenges of this country will just melt and fizzle away at his ascendancy as the President of this country.

That is not what the movement and the unprecedented love for Obi is all about.

Before one begins to form wrong impressions, no one is making a miracle worker out of Obi . Before one goes to town with a propaganda, hear it now, the movement is not about making a Obi into a carrier of a magic wand and turn his hands into a midas, turning anything he touches into a gold.

Hear it and hear it well, Obi is just an ordinary human being not a Supperman, born of a woman, with a past, striving daily to improve himself, dedicated to give his best, with a heart that genuinely bleeds for a better Nigeria.

Before one goes to the streets of social media with mischievous tales, Obi isn’t the Jesus of Nigeria, nobody would, a Jesus that heals the sick, liberates the captives, set prisoners free, feeds multitudes with five loaves and two fish, walks on the sea, defiles the temptation of the devil and overcame the power of death in one fell swoop.

Listen well, the paid mischief makers, the embittered oppositions, the disgruntled crowd for the wave and tsunami of Obi’ movement , nobody is saying Nigeria will be fixed in one year under the presidential watch of Obi.

Even the creation of the world by God wasn’t a bang, there was a process, an ordered pattern, leading towards the creation of the world we know today.

The rot in the system is humongous, the depth of fraud and administrative connivance very monumental and the flaws in policy execution very lamentable. All these wouldn’t get fixed within a twinkle.

Obi isn’t coming with an army of terrestrial forces of indomitable power to wipe away in a giffy the menace of insurgency. Anybody that thinks such would happen, should get ready to lament within the first 100 days .

Obi isn’t a man with a clairvoyant spirit, reading minds and knowing what his aids think at the same time. He is human, very limited, would achieve more with trusted aids who would be as passionate and sincere as he is.

The bad road wouldn’t get fixed by mere snap of fingers, the striking universities wouldn’t be wished into calling off the strike, the fuel lines might not be a thing of the past like dews under the heat of a sun. They will all be sorted out with the right policy and engagement not out of magical or miraculous abracadabra. It won’t happen, expecting such too soon from him would be uncharitable

Obi movement is what it is, not on the false assumption of a magical fixing of the messy situation of the Nigeria system, more on the conviction of his genuine heart, sincere passion, uncompromised antecedent, zero kleptomenic tendencies and high level of knowledge and clear understanding of what the ailment of the country is.

The movement is by day gaining momentum not because, at the mere mention of Obi’ name all the worries, challenges, difficulties, pains, disappointment etc of Nigeria and Nigerians would come bowing, but because in him, one has found someone whose words are his bound, one with a conscience who is not desperate to rule but desperate to see Nigeria work, one who is not sinless but comparatively sins less.

Let the scavenger of dirty tales, the purveyors of irritating tales of calumny, the harbinger of stories of unfounded character defacing , know this!

Obi isn’t God, niether is he claiming to wipe the tears of the masses in his first day and block the hemorrhaging

spots of this nation in his 100 days in office. Whoever that has this impression would get depressed and whoever runs with it , would certainly be disappointed.

Nigeria is better in his hands, even If there would be damages and disaffections it would be within the space of excusable limit.

Peter Obi is not a name that answereth all things, but it is a name that reassures the hapless and disgruntled masses that there is a light no matter how flickering at the end of the tunnel.

I sign off in this words of scripture “Therefore, in the present case I advise you: Leave these men alone! Let them go! For if their purpose or activity is of human origin, it will fail. But if it is from God, you will not be able to stop these men; you will only find yourselves fighting against God.” Act5:38-39

Jarlath Uche Opara