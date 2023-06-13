Path The News Chronicle » News »  Peter Obi Tenders INEC Forms as electoral petition battle thickens

 Peter Obi Tenders INEC Forms as electoral petition battle thickens

Kunle Dada June 13, 2023 0
 The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi on Tuesday tendered forms belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
 Through his counsel, Obi brought forward the EC40G forms from 10 Local Government Areas in Niger State during the resumption of sitting by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
 Forms EC40G is where INEC inputs the number of all Polling Units that were cancelled or voters couldn’t vote.
The tribunal commenced the day’s proceeding with a case of Mister Peter Obi Vs INEC, Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
 Also tendered by the petitioner are five certified true copies of INEC reports from Niger State.

Kunle Dada

