The Member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye, otherwise known as “Small Alhaji” has argued that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is making a name against the 2027 general election.

He stated this on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Adefisoye, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said while Obi is targeting 2027, the ruling party presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would have won the 2023 polls, and Nigerians would ask him to do another four years as president in 2027.

He wrote, “I think Peter Obi is just trying to make a name against 2027.

“The target is 2027 but asiwaju would have done a great job that Nigerians will just want him to continue for another 4 years.”

Obi is contesting for Aso Rock’s top job against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Bola Tinubu of the APC amongst others.

Obi is 61 years, Atiku is 75 years old and Tinubu claims he is 70 years.

The former Anambra governor took Nigerian social space by storm when he declared to contest for president of the country, gathering massive support mostly from youths and several top Nigerian celebrities.

He has also received the endorsement of socio-cultural groups in the country like Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Middle Belt Forum amongst numerous others.

He also succeeded in turning the presidential contest into a three-horse race, which is not the case before now.