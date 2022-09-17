Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Femi Fani-Kayode has emptied a ‘can of worm’ on the heads Peter Obi supporters, describing them as venomous.

In a post on Facebook, the former minister of Aviation stated that ‘Obidients’ don’t have hope in the coming election.

Kayode, who is a praise singer of politicians he hopes to benefit from, also urged Obidients to tame their tongues.

Sharing a video of a presumed Peter Obi supporter, he wrote:

The most sensible Obidient that I have ever heard.

If only more of them had this young man’s brain, wisdom, understanding and knowledge of history they would have had a far better chance.

As things stand now they do not have a hope in hell.

Obidients, purge yourselves of your hate and contempt for those that do not share your views, desist from dishing out venomous, vitriolic and morbid insults, stop threatening others with violence and death, stop manifesting your gullibilty and frustrations, get sense and listen and learn from one of your own!

You may end up learning a thing or two about politics.

Enjoy…