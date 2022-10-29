Paying a lobbyist is not a crime and not wrong.

This is why the US allowed lobbying as an industry, and it is a powerful industry that employs thousands of people in the US.

At the height of his power, the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was paying lobbyists thousands of dollars every month. I attached evidence below.

Nnamdi Kanu was paying US lobbyists and a PR firm over $75k a month.

The purpose of the payment was to secure a foreign international report on IPOB and the massacre of Christians by Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram in the north.

Remember when Donald Trump asked Buhari, “Why are you killing Christians?”

That was as a result of Nnamdi Kanu’s effort and lobbying money.

Do we also remember when the international press used to give coverage to the activities of IPOB and the plight of Christians in the north?

Nnamdi Kanu made it possible with IPOB’s resources.

That is why ever since he was arrested, the lobbying thing has ended and we don’t read about IPOB or the persecution of northern Christians in the international press.

The reason is that Buhari who was embarrassed by the open confrontation by Donald Trump has cut off the funding source of the stories by arresting Kanu.

Paying for lobbying is not a crime anywhere in the world.

If I want to launch a new business in the US, the first thing to do is hire a lobbyist.

These lobbyists will make things easier for me by engaging the regulators of the company I want to bring to US soil before I launch.

Since this is the case,presidential candidates are free to hire lobbyists, whether Atiku, Peter Obi, or Tinubu.

These lobbyists perform different functions for them, whether it is lobbying Biden’s government or facilitating a visa to enter the US.

In 2014, Tinubu hired a lobbyist for Buhari, which made it easier for the APC to penetrate the Obama government.

If I were in Peter Obi’s camp, I would personally advise him to hire a U.S. lobbyist.

He needs it for his campaign and to lobby Biden’s government.

Anybody telling you otherwise, that Atiku committed a crime by hiring a lobbyist, is actually ignorant and lying to you.

Real life does not work that way.