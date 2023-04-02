The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Election, Mr. Peter Obi, has dismissed a purported audio recording of a telephone conversation between him and the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, as product of the endless forgeries the All Progressives Congress has a notoriety for.

He said this in response to a trending audio recording of an alleged conversation between him and the influential Christian cleric in which he was purported to have asked the cleric to mobilize support for him ahead of the disputed election.

Obi who spoke through the Head, Obi Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, on Sunday, said , APC’s desperate bid to grab and retain power using subterfuge must stop.

He said, “It appears the All Progressives Congress’ desperation to grab and retain power by foul means has refused to go away more than a month after they have grabbed the election as they planned.

“While we are toeing the constitutional path to retrieve our mandate, those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have resorted to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them”.

“We will therefore like to advise our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means”.