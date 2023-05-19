Peter Obi Reacts To U.S Secretary’s Phone Call With Bola Tinubu 

Peter Obi Reacts

Peter Obi Reacts to Phone Call Between U.S Secretary of State and Bola Tinubu

 

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, reacts to the event and says the basis of the telephone conversation between Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, and Bola Tinubu, president-elect, is unclear.

 

In a series of tweets on Friday, Obi said the US should wait for the presidential election tribunal’s verdict before conferring legitimacy.

 

Blinken had called Tinubu on Tuesday and pledged to strengthen the relations between the US and Nigeria.

 

“There is still a lack of clarity on the basis of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken’s call to APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 16th May 2023. The most fundamental tenet and core value of democracy is the rule of law,” Obi

tweeted.

