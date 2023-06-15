Peter Obi presents controversial IReV evidence before tribunal 

Mr Peter Obi and his Labour party (LP) On Wednesday tendered additional blurred INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) documents before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought president Bola Tinubu into power.

Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) president Bola Tinubu and Vice president Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the resumed hearing of the PEPC , the petitioners tendered, IREV reports downloaded and certified by INEC in 21 LGAs in Benue, 25?LGAs in Niger and 17 LGAs in Edo.Obi also tendered the IREV reports from 20 LGA of Bauchi and a bundle of blurred report, eight LGA of Bayelsa IreV reports were tendered also.

IreV reports from Bayelsa marked blurred , no results or cancelled were tendered, Gombe eight LGA and a bundle of blurred report not linked to any LGA was tendered.

Tendered further are IreV certificates of compliance of six states excluding Akwa Ibom, and 28 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

All the documents tendered were objected by all the respondents but admitted and marked as exhibits by the court.

The respondents however, reserved the responses to their objections to their final written addresses.At the end of tendering, Levi Uzoukwu, SAN counsel for the petitioners drew the court attention to unfruitful attempts to serve INEC chairman with a subpoena.

Responding, Kemi Pinhero, SAN who represented INEC told the court that the petitioners ‘counsel should stop using INEC as ‘ a weeping boy.’

‘It is not correct that the office of the INEC chairman refused to be served, but PDP served several documents and received replies”.

Meanwhile, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until tomorrow for further hearing othe petition.

