Path The News Chronicle » News » Peter Obi presents controversial IReV evidence before tribunal 

Peter Obi presents controversial IReV evidence before tribunal 

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0
Peter Obi presents controversial IReV evidence
 Mr Peter Obi and his Labour party (LP) On Wednesday tendered additional blurred INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) documents before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).
Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought president Bola Tinubu into power.
 Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) president Bola Tinubu and Vice president Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress (APC).
 At the resumed hearing of the PEPC , the petitioners tendered, IREV reports downloaded and certified by INEC in 21 LGAs in Benue, 25?LGAs in Niger and 17 LGAs in Edo.Obi also tendered the IREV reports from 20 LGA of Bauchi and a bundle of blurred report, eight LGA of Bayelsa IreV reports were tendered also.
IreV reports from Bayelsa marked blurred , no results or cancelled were tendered, Gombe eight LGA and a bundle of blurred report not linked to any LGA was tendered.
 Tendered further are IreV certificates of compliance of six states excluding Akwa Ibom, and 28 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
All the documents tendered were objected by all the respondents but admitted and marked as exhibits by the court.
 The respondents however, reserved the responses to their objections to their final written addresses.At the end of tendering, Levi Uzoukwu, SAN counsel for the petitioners drew the court attention to unfruitful attempts to serve INEC chairman with a subpoena.
 Responding, Kemi Pinhero, SAN who represented INEC told the court that the petitioners ‘counsel should stop using INEC as ‘ a weeping boy.’
‘It is not correct that the office of the INEC chairman refused to be served, but PDP served several documents and received replies”.
 Meanwhile, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until tomorrow for further hearing othe petition.

Kunle Dada

See author's posts

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Students’ Loan Scheme

Plugging Gaps in The Students’ Loan Scheme

TNC Reporter June 15, 2023 0
Data Protection Bill to Create 500 000 Jobs

Newly Signed Data Protection Bill to Create 500,000 Jobs

Adekunle Taofeek June 15, 2023 0
Workers' Wages To Mitigate  Effects Of Subsidy Elimination

NLC Affirms Government Intentions To Pay Workers’ Wages To Mitigate  Effects Of Subsidy Elimination

Ken Ibenne June 15, 2023 0
Man pleads to court to evict his ex-wife

Man pleads to court to evict his ex-wife from his house

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0
Data Protection Bill

See Date Federal Government Will Start Disbursing Students Loan

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 15, 2023 0

Stand up and Fight the Evils of Corruption, Bawa charges Youths

Merit Ugolo June 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Valencia refutes Rodrygo’s racial abuse claims about teammate Vinícius Jr. 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 15, 2023 0

Dating Portable made me scared that people would taunt and abuse me – Ashabi

Osniff Daniel June 15, 2023 0

Premier League 2023/24 fixtures 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 15, 2023 0
Students’ Loan Scheme

Plugging Gaps in The Students’ Loan Scheme

TNC Reporter June 15, 2023 0
Why Does Nigeria Need Free Fertilizers From Russia

Why Does Nigeria Need Free Fertilizers From Russia

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 15, 2023 0