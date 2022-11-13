Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming general elections of 2023 has called on his supporters and colleagues to thread ethically in campaign rhetorics even as the Day draws near.

On his official Facebook handle he wrote:

“I call on the Labour Party Faithful, especially candidates at all levels, including my supporters, to desist from name-calling or derogating anyone, groups of persons or religions.

Nigeria has very huge problems and is currently at risk of implosion from economic hardship and insecurity. The focus, therefore, should be on how to deal with the deleterious consequences of a tanking economy, pervasive insecurity, and the many challenges that the nation is contending with, rather than degenerating into name-calling. Specifically, during our recent campaign in Benue, a candidate referred to the Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, as a “deceit.” That is unacceptable to us.

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, remain a very patriotic Nigerian, who has always spoken for the best interest of his people and Nigeria in general. We all have our shortcomings, I have mine, and so do others. But, we should not refer to people in such a derogatory manner

We must continue to focus on running an issue-based campaign and unite with everyone to build a new and better Nigeria.

I wish all our candidates, including myself, well, in the forthcoming elections.”