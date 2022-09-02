In solidarity with the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa best known as Charly Boy, has said that he would stage the biggest rally ever for Peter Obi.

The Area Father made the announcement on Twitter, adding that he had finally endorsed Peter Obi on his show, Kakaki, and would have the rally before the end of the month.

In the post, he wrote, “Hummmm, finally on Kakaki today, I publicly endorsed Peter Obi. Before this month runs out, I will stage the biggest rally ever. Who’s with me on the rally?”