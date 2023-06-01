Peter Obi celebrates the Nigerian boy who made 5 Guinness Book of Records

TNC Reporter June 1, 2023 0
Peter Obi Guinness Book

Peter Obi commemorates the Nigerian boy who made 5 Guinness Book of Records

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has celebrated Chinonso Miracle Eche for his outstanding record made at the Guinness World Record.

Chinonso shared the post on his Twitter page with the former Anambra State Governor with the caption:

“Wooow. I don blow. Thank you, your Excellency. Daddy God Bless you.”

Mr  Peter Obi send a congratulatory message to Chinonso the boy who made 5 Guinness Book of Records on his Twitter page, he said:

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

“I rejoice with and congratulate the duo of @ChinonsoEche and @VictorKipo, who is celebrated as five-time and eight-time Guinness World Records holders respectively.”

Before Hilda Baci made the 100 hours cooking record, Chinonso had acquired 5 Guinness World Records.

The preferential treatment Hilda Baci enjoyed over the young footballer had not gone down well with many Nigerians who feel Chinonso deserves the same recognition.

TNC Reporter

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Shettima's Staff Appointments

MURIC Reacts To Shettima’s Staff Appointments

Adams Peter June 1, 2023 0
Removal of Subsidy

Removal of Subsidy: FG and Labor Unions Disagree

Ken Ibenne June 1, 2023 0
Oborevwori

Oborevwori unfolds vision to HOS, Perm Secs 

Merit Ugolo June 1, 2023 0
Emerges APGA National Chairman

Soludo Commissioner, Ezeokenwa Emerges APGA National Chairman

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 1, 2023 0
suit against Akanu Ibiam Polytechnic

National industrial Court dismisses employment termination suit against Akanu Ibiam Polytechnic

Kunle Dada June 1, 2023 0
Nyesom Wike Court

PDP has right to suspend and expel Nyesom Wike- Court declares

Kunle Dada June 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Davido Wizkid and Burna boy

Who is the best artist in Africa: Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy?

Oby AI June 1, 2023 0

Ayra Starr Cancels Tour In Germany And Denmark Due To Visa Issues…

Augustina John June 1, 2023 0
Peter Obi Guinness Book

Peter Obi celebrates the Nigerian boy who made 5 Guinness Book of Records

TNC Reporter June 1, 2023 0
Tinubu Biting the Bullet from Day One

Tinubu Biting the Bullet from Day One

Azu Ishiekwene June 1, 2023 0
Nigerians Voted For Fuel Subsidy Removal

Nigerians Voted For Fuel Subsidy Removal

Musa Ilallah June 1, 2023 0