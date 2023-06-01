Peter Obi celebrates the Nigerian boy who made 5 Guinness Book of Records

Peter Obi commemorates the Nigerian boy who made 5 Guinness Book of Records

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has celebrated Chinonso Miracle Eche for his outstanding record made at the Guinness World Record.

Chinonso shared the post on his Twitter page with the former Anambra State Governor with the caption:

“Wooow. I don blow. Thank you, your Excellency. Daddy God Bless you.”

Mr Peter Obi send a congratulatory message to Chinonso the boy who made 5 Guinness Book of Records on his Twitter page, he said:

“I rejoice with and congratulate the duo of @ChinonsoEche and @VictorKipo, who is celebrated as five-time and eight-time Guinness World Records holders respectively.”

Before Hilda Baci made the 100 hours cooking record, Chinonso had acquired 5 Guinness World Records.

The preferential treatment Hilda Baci enjoyed over the young footballer had not gone down well with many Nigerians who feel Chinonso deserves the same recognition.

