Peter Obi cannot win 2023 election – Ossai

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi does not stand a chance of winning the election.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai, who admitted his admiration for the former Anambra governor, argued that the Labour Party does not have the structure to deliver the nation’s topmost seat for Obi.

He wrote:

Peter Obi can’t win 2023 election.

I love Peter Obi to be our president but he can’t be our president.

Personally I love peter Obi personality and how he has carried himself in the past years but let me be truthful here.

Peter Obi is loved but his major problem of becoming our next president is the party he is at the moment.

Agree or disagree, we have only two major parties that are strong in Nigeria which are PDP and APC.

Some of the people online can’t come out to vote and even if they come out to vote, they will end up voting for PDP because of the structure PDP have on ground.

As at today, if you are contesting election, if you are not part of APC or PDP, then you have 10% chances of winning.

The only two party that has structure is PDP and APC.

So it will be difficult for any other party aside these two parties to win elections in Nigeria.

From all indications, the PDP presidential candidate Atiku will win the 2023 general election because the APC has messed up this country.

Nigerians are tired of the APC and the only party available and willing to help Nigerians is PDP.

Peter Obi shouldn’t have decamped from PDP.

PDP is the best option to win presidency at the moment.

Like I said before, I love PETER OBI.

He is a good man.