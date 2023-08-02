Peter Obi And The Lost But Found Phones!

When things happen, instead of looking at its surface depth, a bit of beyond the physical understanding of it might be helpful. Yesterday the video of Peter Obi, looking paled, surprised and worried made rounds on social media platforms. Seen complaining about his phones which were moved from where they were to an unknown place by an unknown person. Of course it wasn’t a case of misplacement, more of deliberate act with an intention that couldn’t be fathomed immediately. It was a pitiable sight for me, one that elicited sympathy and empathy by many across social media platforms.

Trust people and the wild race of their imaginations, quick in drawing conclusions that may be logical, illogical, biased and emotionally unbalanced. Some even blamed him for being careless with the phones, while others hit him hard for not having an aid, which would have prevented such an ugly occurrence.

We are people that thrive and flourish in blames. Finding or rather manufacturing reasons to blame and cast aspersions even when one isn’t readily available.

Severally I have said that life is spiritual . It may sound as a broken record to some, however, saying it again wouldn’t be a challenge to me.

In this case, I care less about the perception of people, the reality is that life is spiritual and I wouldn’t bat an eyelid saying it even if it means putting it on replay mode. Life is spiritual! Always look beyond the physical implications of anything that happens.

What is usually seen is the effect, the cause is usually hidden, only the third eyes can see it . Surprisingly not many have it. Always, there is fire behind every smoke. The seeming or alleged missing of Peter Obi’ phones was mere smoke, there is fire behind it, only third eyed individuals can see the fire. Simply put, it foretold what will soon become, it fore-runs what is still in the womb of time’ bidding time to unveil. It is a prophesy of something that would fail not to manifest.

On the 25th of Feb 2023 history was made, record broken and set, never seen before in the history of elections, Nigeria came out and unanimously gave their mandate to one man found worthy and credible. That mandate as obvious as it was , was stolen on the 1st of March 2023 with Impunity. Since then Obi has been looking for it. Not only him, the poor masses are not left out in this struggle, asking for the return of the stolen mandate. Just yesterday, in a dramatic way, the stolen mandate was returned through the drama of a misplaced phones. Before his aid eventually showed up with the phones, everybody who understood the nature and charisma of Nigerians with stolen things never thought it would be recovered. I guess many advised him to forget the phone and start making arrangements for new ones.

For those who are still unsure wether this stolen mandate can be found and reclaimed , that little drama of his “lost but found” phones yesterday reassures. For those who think that a sworn President can’t be removed, should now have a renewed hope and assurance of the stolen mandate getting back to its owner. Life is spiritual!

Those who have been in delusion thinking how can a government though found in illegality; corruption , scam, and mischief, already constituting cabinet and making appointments be removed , should clink glasses now and pop champagne, the stolen mandate has been found. Life is deep and spiritual!

We are coming! We don’t pander on the rascality of renegades and weed abusers, our tolerance for them is zero! The Obidents chop knuckle 👊

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

07068420002

Related