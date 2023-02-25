It is telling of itself that Nigerians have wholeheartedly embraced a man who only broke away from the fold of Peoples Democratic Party in May,2022 to begin a movement that is about to claim yet its biggest scalp in this year’s presidential election.

Ask any Nigerian about Peter Obi, the man of the moment, and they will most likely do one of two things: vigorously respond in adulation or fall brokenly silent. Those who want a new Nigeria and so would support Peter Obi at the polls cheer every mention of his name everywhere while those who would rather Nigeria’s sea of problems thicken further by supporting other less credible candidates fall silent at the mention of the his name because no matter how much they hate or are terrified of how he can cook their chances at the polls, they often find nothing to criticize the man about.

On the eve of critical general elections, Nigerians have a historic opportunity to correct the odious mistake of 2015 when in a bid to correct the egregious mistake of 1999-2011,they opted for President Muhammadu Buhari. Today, even the blind know that the APC-led government has been a disaster that has scalded Nigeria for eight long years.

What would happen if Nigerians miss this opportunity and see power fall into the hands of either of two septuagenarians soiled with sleaze. It neither takes sorcery nor soothsaying to divine what will come to pass if either of Tinubu or Atiku wins: institutions will continue to grow weaker; the economy will continue to falter,gifted Nigerians will continue to go on exile to other countries and most crucially,the hemorrhage of hope will continue.

For far too long, Nigerians have somehow managed to plant thieves and scoundrels in their seats of power.It powerfully tells the character of a people that many of those who always vie for office in the country are people stained by sleaze who lack the shame that comes from remorse.

A historic opportunity beckons on Nigerians from the ballot box.While the clowns and charlatans careen into a costly and ceaseless circus, the circumspect know that the destiny of a country can only find its dream match in the unbreakable vision of one man: Peter Obi.

Tomorrow, Nigerians can either embrace the darkness spreading from Lagos or Adamawa or let the cry for change from their hearts ignite the light that burns bright from Anambra ‘Light of the Nation’ State.

Kene Obiezu

Twitter: kenobiez

18 total views, 18 views today