Mihaly Robert Csikszentmihalyi an Hungarian-American, psychologist and author of the bestselling book “Flow” Mihaly, thinks that highly creative people aren’t like us. But he doesn’t buy into the idea of the creative genius either – people who are highly creative don’t have special minds, but they do have more complicated personalities based around a series of opposing character traits. “Simply stated,” says David Corbett, a Canadian lawyer: “a contradiction is something about a person that piques our interest because it betrays what we expect, given what else we know or observe about him.” Let me be clear; PitObi is a bundle of contradictions.

It takes a healthy ego to succeed. But a smart person understands the debt owed to others along the way. When it’s time to give a show, this person looks large and in charge. But at the same time, they exhibit an honest understanding that they can’t, and didn’t, do it alone. This adds depth and humanity, and can even produce a charismatic air. The million dollars question: are politicians actually two-faced? Or do they appeal to voters with divergent opinions some other way? After all, striking this delicate popularity balance is often crucial to ensuring election victory, particularly when issues arise that don’t just split along party lines, but divide the parties themselves – in a multifaceted, complex, and contradictory dimensions of the unprecedented political, social, a economic environment like our present situation and circumstances in Nigeria.

Obviously, because of the divisiveness and volatility in our political space, i have tried to avoid issues that may likely be inimical to the aspiration of anybody, more so that I am not a perfect being…infallibility is not contestable. Nevertheless, I have a responsibility to continue to interrogate issues and enlighten our citizens. As such, I’d like to share with us a piece of information circulating about the contradictions of Peter Obi’ the candidate of Labour party. Like the common language among the OBIdients; “Go and verify” we sure need to verify. Below is a litany of issues of unprecedented contradiction that requires profound and unbiased verification:

“They say we should go and verify, this is the result of the verification:

1. I went to Peter Obi’s house and I found not less than 10 bullet proof cars, all Government owned cars. I thought he said, he has not received even a Kobo from Government ?

2. Under Obi, Doctors in Anambra state were on strike for 13 months. They only called off when it was clear he wasn’t going to listen to them. What kind of a leader is that ?

3. Under Obi, Anambra state was on strike for 6 months, twice. That’s out of his 8 years tenure, the University was on strike for 1 year. When other states agreed to pay ASUU the amount agreed, Obi refused. When the VC complained, Obi sacked him and brought in the provost of the college of education. Even Buhari no do reach this one. Google is your friend. Check this.

This shows that when Obi becomes President, He won’t give ASUU shishi and schools will be on Everlasting strike. God forbid.

4. Peter Obi is a religious bigot who knows how to discriminate christians against christians, how much more will he do to Muslims if he can marginalize his fellow christians. How ? Obi gave 80% of all the schools in Anambra state to the Catholic Church. He told the other churches to go to hell. 70% of people in Obi’s cabinet were Catholics. To get a job in Obi’s Government, you must be a Catholic to stand a good chance. 90% of his personal staff were Catholics. Under Obi, he made sure only Catholics emerged as chairman of APGA until the party members got angry and chased him away for making APGA a Catholic party.

Before Obi became Governor, Anambra was one. But Obi introduced religion in Anambra politics. This is what he is trying to do by visiting churches.

5. Under Obi, SARS killed hundreds of youths and dumped them in a river. The Butcher of SARS CSP Nwafor was his right hand man. Go and ask Ndi Anambra.

6. Obi used his Government position to promote his private business interest. He invested Government money into a business in which his family had interest. As former chairman of Fidelity, he made sure every contractor opened a bank account in Fidelity bank, all civil servants were forced to open an account in Fidelity bank, all secondary schools were forced to open an account in Fidelity bank. Obi was using his position as governor to market and grow his Fidelity bank to the detriment of other Banks. That is criminal.

7. There is no pipe borne water in Obi’s village. I went there two days ago to verify.

8. Poverty did not reduce when Obi was governor. All the lies Obi is claiming, there is no HDI record to support it.

9. Obi did not build not even one school or hospital in 8 years. Not one. The ones he claimed to have donated to were all owned by the church.

10. For 8 years, Obi did not conduct local government Elections. He ruled Anambra without local government chairmen. Remember, the federal government gives monthly allocation to local government. There are 21 local government in Anambra. By not conducting local government Elections, Obi pocketed all the allocations that the federal government gave to local government for 8 good years. Haba ! Perhaps, the so called money Obi claims to have saved is the balance of the local government money that he has been chopping for 8 years. He needs to account for that.

11. By the way, who in his right senses save money when hunger and poverty is dealing with his people ?

12. Obi did not build infrastructure. The standard of infrastructure in the South East is former governor Sullivan of Enugu state and Governor Umahi of Ebonyi. These are the best two governors in the South East in terms of Infrastructure.

13. All the good roads that Obi is claiming to have built, was built by his predecessor, Chris Ngige. Till today, Anambra people still talk about “Ngige Roads”. As for Obi, the ones he built, water dun carry am go where we no know.

14. Obi destroyed the market for northerners living in Anambra and repeatedly he has been caught on camera telling Northerners that they are second class citizens and should go back to Kano.

15. They say he will move us from consumption to Production but Obi is one of the people who got us into this consumption problem. He is an importer of goods whose substitutes are produced in Nigeria. As a serial importer, who produces nothing. He is part of those who have killed the Nigerian economy.

16. Obi was mentioned in the Pandora Papers. This is an international criminal list. He is yet to clear his name.

17. Since the problem of unknown gunmen started in the South East, Obi has not done anything in his personal capacity to promote peace in his own hometown. You don’t have to be in power before you can help solve a problem. This shows you that Obi doesn’t really care about people. He just wants power. In fact, Obi is sympathetic to IPOB terrorists and has never condemned their terrorist activities for one day.

18. Obi claims to have taken Anambra state to first in WAEC from a very bad position.

Well, I went to verify and discovered that it was under Ngige, the governor before Obi that Anambra made first in WAEC the first time. It was after Ngige left that the state fell drastically under Obi and were only able to pick up during his last years in office.

19. Recently, Obi was asked what does he know about climate change and the olodo did not know what a secondary school student knows. In an era when climate change is the one of the most talked about issues in the world, a presidential candidate of the biggest black nation said he doesn’t know about climate change ? Tueeeeeeeeeh !

20. During his right year tenure. Obi did not increase the salaries of Government workers in the state not even once. It was Obiano who increased salary by 15% when he took over.

21. Obi did not improve the IGR of Anambra state better than Ngige before him and Obiano after him. He claims to be a creator of wealth, how comes he could not perform better in terms of increase in IGR than his predecessor and successor even when he was governor during the period of economic boom ? Under Obi, Anambra did not make more than 400 million monthly. When Obiano came, in a short period, he increased it to 1.4 billion. That’s over 300 percent. Google is your friend. Verify.

22. One of the reasons why Obiano had problems with Obi was that when Obiano became Governor, he discovered that Obi accumulated a mysterious 7 billion naira expenses on the head of the Anambra state government. When he challenged Obi to account for that expenses, guy man started a fight. Use Google to verify.

When I look at all these things, I just shake my head in disappointment. I even use to rate Obi small but now, my opinion have changed. I have gone to verify and my conclusions is that Obi is scam.”

In the light of the above, I wish to emphatically state that we are in a perilous time, we need to be more circumspect and allow sound judgement and reasoning to supercede everyother considerations. It is about our togetherness, commitment to unity and our’ Nigerianess’ – it is not about ethnicity or religion. Like they say in the local parlance “Shine your eyes”

Conclusively, permit me to use the words of Criss Jami (born Christopher James Gilbert), an American poet, philosopher, and essayist. Criss posited: “Together, we form a necessary paradox; not a senseless contradiction.” finally, let me say that we all have a duty and responsibility to our beloved country Nigeria and above all our compatriots home and abroad. We need to honestly interrogate the leading candidates of all the major political parties without sentiments and emotion.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI