“I have heard all about you, LORD. I am filled with awe by your amazing works. In this time of our deep need, help us again as you did in years gone by … remember your mercy.” *– Habakkuk 3:2 NLT*

Habakkuk had heard about God’s mighty deeds, how He spoke the world into existence, delivered His people from Egypt, led them into the Promised Land, gave them victories in battle, and performed miracle after miracle.

But for Habakkuk, knowing these things wasn’t enough. He had a hunger to experience these truths for himself. He longed to witness a move of God’s power and see mighty miracles.

Many Christians are eager for the same kind of revelation. They have read the Bible and heard of God’s actions in history, but they may never have seen a real display of this power. Some are dominated by doubt and don’t really believe that miracles still take place, that God still heals, or that He speaks to His people. Some place more faith in the things of this world than in His Word.

What is your attitude toward these things? Have you allowed the world to shape your thoughts, or do you believe that His Word is still true? Do you really believe anything is possible if you ask in Jesus’ name (John 14:14)?

Make the prayer of Habakkuk your prayer. Cry out to God. Ask that His power would be real, that you would experience real miracles, be bold, and step out in faith. Don’t be crippled by doubt or questions or be content with just reading about God’s power. Seek more of Him.

*Reflection Question:*

What’s shaping your thoughts about miracles today?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these issues to You: _________. I cry out for miracles, for demonstrations of Your miracle-working power. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Habakkuk 3