“There was a man of the Pharisees, named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews; this man came to Jesus at night.” – *John 3:1-2 NASB*

All of us can read the dialogue between Jesus and Nicodemus. The exchange was packed with truths that apply to everyone. But it is intriguing to remember that this teaching was given not to the crowds but to one person. It was a private conversation one man had alone with Jesus at night.

This kind of personal interaction happened frequently in Jesus’ ministry. For example, consider the powerful insights Jesus gave to a Samaritan woman (John 4:1-30), His teachings with two disciples on the road to Emmaus (Luke 24:13-32), the many hours He spent alone with the disciples (Matthew 13:36), or the times He visited people in their homes (Luke 19:5).

We can learn much from Jesus’ example. Every individual is important to Him. Every moment is special and packed with potential. Even private moments can provide the perfect setting for ministry.

No one may know about these private conversations. Our goal should be the opportunity to serve God, listen to others, help meet needs, and be a vessel for the work of God.

Ask God to help you be ready for the situations He brings into your life. Take seriously every opportunity He gives you to share the Gospel. Be sensitive if the Spirit opens the door for you to pray with others. Minister to them. Jesus cares about each person you meet. Treat them as He would treat them.

*Reflection Question:*

What opportunities have you had to share the Gospel recently?

*Prayer*

Lord Jesus, direct my steps. Lead people into my life with whom I can share the Gospel. Fill me with love for others. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 3