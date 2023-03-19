“I will not venture to speak of anything except what Christ has accomplished through me … From Jerusalem all the way around to Illyricum, I have fully proclaimed the gospel of Christ.” – Romans 15:18–19 NIV

As a seminary student, Carl Bowman studied his assigned text carefully: Jesus’ feeding of the 5,000 (Matthew 14:14–21). After suitable preparation, he felt ready and delivered a message to his peers and his professor, David Nyvall.

Bowman was satisfied with the results but could tell Nyvall was not pleased. Remaining silent, Nyvall continued looking at his Greek Testament and finally spoke: “That was like being invited to dinner without getting any food.”

For Bowman this was “a crushing moment.” He thought he had given a solid sermon but later realized Nyvall was right. His message had many ideas but not much real nourishment.

He learned a valuable lesson. Preaching, teaching, or sharing was not just providing points from a study but always seeking to “serve spiritual food.” It was to be real, life-to-life ministry, first-hand experiences he could speak about with conviction, that others could apply.

Individual experiences are essential to strengthen our testimony and impact others. We can share how Jesus has changed our lives, convey truths from the Bible, and tell what we’ve learned about being led by the Spirit.

As you interact with others, remember the importance of sharing what you know to be true from your own life. Study the Bible and ask God to give you life-changing insights. Seek to apply the principles He reveals. Really believe the Word and put its truths into practice. As you share, give others spiritual meat.

*Reflection Question:*

What experiences could you share with others as spiritual lessons?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for changing my life. Open doors for me to share biblical truths with others. Help me to impact others. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 15