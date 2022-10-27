“You did not choose Me but I chose you, and appointed you that you would go and bear fruit … that your fruit would remain, so that whatever you ask of the Father in My name He may give to you.” *– John 15:16 NASB*

How would your life change if you really thought God had a specific plan just for you, and He chose you? Jesus taught His disciples these truths the night before His death. As He looked at each of them, He stressed that it was not an accident they had followed Him. He had chosen them!

When they realized these truths, these disciples could look back at their lives and realize how they had been called. Some had been fishermen. One was a tax collector. No matter the details, each had a story, skills, and experiences. Jesus was saying that their lives had not been accidents. He had chosen each of them at specific times that they might do specific things and “go and bear fruit.”

This same principle is true for you. God has chosen you to fulfill a special destiny! There are special assignments He has given to no one else. You have special gifts and abilities that are uniquely yours. You are in situations because He wants you to be there. He has called you to be His representative.

If you face challenges, remember that God is by your side. Have faith in Him. Focus on fulfilling your destiny. Seek to produce fruit that will last. You can approach Him in prayer, knowing that the Father will give you whatever you ask for in Jesus’ name. You are special!

*Reflection Question:*

How will you change your life knowing God has a specific plan for you?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for calling me. Help me to be ready for Your timing in my life. I will sow seeds into Your Kingdom. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 15