A Twitter user who goes by the name, Leqareem has recounted how someone “saved” him from committing suicide after battling depression for five (5) years.

Leqareem was reacting to a Twitter thread by a popular social media Influencer, Omotara Akanni.

Akanni took to the microblogging site on Friday night, October 7th, to detail her struggle with depression and surviving a few suicide attempts.

According to her, after battling depression for years and surviving a few suicide attempts, she recently realised that she likes living.

She admitted that although she lost the will to try and became mad at the world, she still knows that being alive is the grand thing.

Omotara added that she will never take it for granted.

“After battling depression for years and surviving a few suicide attempts; I recently realised that I like living. Yes, sometimes I am wildly, despairingly, acutely miserable, I lost the will to try, wallowed in self-pity, racked with sorrow and mad at the world; but through it all, I still know quite certainly that just to be alive is a grand thing and I’d never take it for granted again,” she wrote.

Taking to the comment section of her tweet, Leqareem narrated his battle with depression.

He said he was depressed for five years, adding that the night he wanted to commit suicide, he received a phone call that changed his life.

He did not state the content of the phone call but noted that the person who called him that night “saved my life.”

According to him, the person is now late and he remains grateful to her.

“Depression is real. I was depressed for five (5) years and the night I was supposed to commit suicide, a phone call changed my life.

The person who called me that night is late and am very grateful to her because she saved my life,” Leqareem said.

Depression is real, I was depressed for 5 years and the night i was supposed to commit suicide, a phone call change my life.

Omotara did not particularly state what made her fall into depression, TNC understands that it may not be unconnected to an event that happened to her some time ago.

In December 2020, the Twitter Influencer received heavy backlash from social media after a video of her humiliating a child beggar in traffic surfaced online.

In the video, Omotara was seen teasing the child beggar with a bottle of drink.

As a result of the backlash, she not only lost her Twitter account, she lost some endorsement deals.

One such deal is that of “The Brothers Keeper” energy drink.