“Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” – James 1:2-4 NASB

The task of building the Panama Canal seemed impossible to many. Conditions were inhospitable. The obstacles were enormous. Gradually, answers emerged. Solutions were found for malaria attacks and other health issues. Engineering and design obstacles were overcome. Labor issues were addressed as thousands of new workers were recruited.

Then, on this day in 1912, a serious mudslide occurred. This has been described as one of the worst mudslides on record. The impact was devastating. As a result, all traffic through the canal was blocked. Many months of work had been totally wiped out.

It was a moment many found to be discouraging. One engineer reacted with shock. He reached out to project leader Colonel George Goethals, asking, “What are we to do now?” Goethals calmly responded, “Dig it out again.” Guided by this spirit of determination, the problems caused by the mudslide were overcome, and soon the canal was finished.

Facing life’s challenges, it can be easy to give up and become discouraged. That’s why believers are instructed to be diligent and persistent, faithful in every situation. We are to have faith no matter how things may appear and ask God if we need wisdom. We must depend on the leading of the Spirit.

Do you face challenges? Problems that don’t seem to have solutions? Stay persistent and faithful. Continue to seek God. Trust Him for the answer you need. And don’t give up!

*Reflection Question:* What tricky situation do you need to persevere through right now?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these issues to You: ________. Thank You for Your wisdom and favor. I believe that with You all things are possible. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

James 1