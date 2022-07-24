Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Seventeenth Sunday of the Year, C – July 24, 2022.

Readings: Gen. 18:20-32; Responsorial Psalm Ps 138:1-2a.2bcd-3.6-7ab.7a-8 (R.3a); Colossians 2:12-14; Gospel Luke 11:1-13.

Theme: Persistence in Prayer

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, Abraham bargains with God concerning Sodom and Gomorrah. In the second, St. Paul reveals that Christ has cancelled every record of the dept that we were to pay by nailing it on the cross. He maintains that we have been buried with Christ at out baptism and raised with him through our belief in the power of God who raised him from the dead. The gospel reading narrates how Jesus taught the disciples how to pray and actually gave them the “Our Father” as a benchmark for Christian prayer. With “Persistence in prayer” as the them for our reflection, Jesus reminds us: “Ask and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you…” Leaning on The Lord’s Prayer, we are charged to always praise God before seeking for help such as provision, forgiveness of our sins and protection.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, our liturgy today challenges us to be persistent in prayer. As our own telephone conversion with God, prayer involves perseverance. This is because it is not all that we ask God of that he grants us. Sometimes, even when God answers our prayers, he does it in a different way. Besides, God does not always answer us immediately. What this means is that prayer demands both persistence and perseverance. Our reflection aspires to present a summary of the readings, the various forms of prayer, few examples of persistence and pastoral lessons.

Background & Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Gen. 18:20-32), Abraham bargains with God concerning Sodom and Gomorrah. Their sins were grievous and the outcry against them was is huge. Therefore, Abraham stood in the breach for them by intervening. He asked God if there were 50 people will he destroy the city? God said no – Abraham said, how about 45? God said he would spare the people. When Abraham argued in favour of 30 – God obliged that we won’t destroy the people. He did the same thing for 20 and 10 and God replied that he would not destroy the people because of the few righteous ones.

In the second (Colossians 2:12-14), St. Paul reveals that Christ has cancelled every record of the dept that we were to pay by nailing it on the cross. He maintains that we have been buried with Christ at out baptism and raised with him through our belief in the power of God who raised him from the dead. Paul surmises that we were dead because of sin and lack of circumcision but Christ brought us to life in him through the forgiveness of our sins.

The gospel reading (Luke 11:1-13) narrates how Jesus taught the disciples how to pray and actually gave them the “Our Father” as a benchmark for Christian prayer. Therein, Jesus gave the story of a person whose friend comes in the middle of the night to ask for 3 loaves because a friend had just arrived and he has nothing in the house. He continued that if the friend answers from inside and says, the door is bolted, my children are asleep and I cannot get up, persistence would make him grant his friend’s request even if friendship does not.

With this, Jesus said: “Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you. For the one who asks always receives; the one who searches always finds; the one who knocks will always have the door opened to him. He goes ahead to argue that which father would give his son a stone if he asked for a bread? Or hand him a snake instead of a fish? Or give him a scorpion for an egg? He ends by saying, if human beings who are evil know how to give their children good things, how much will the father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him.

Forms of Prayer

The three forms of prayer in the Catholic Church are latria, hyperdulia and dulia. We shall highlight them thus:

Latria

As the highest form of prayer in the Catholic Church, this is the worship that is reserved to God who alone is to be adored, worshipped and glorified. Like the celebration of Holy Mass which involves thanksgiving, petition, supplication and adoration, Latria establishes communion between God and humanity. The Lord’s Prayer falls here.

Hyperdulia

This is the veneration and honour which the Church gives to the Blessed Virgin Mary because of her immaculate conception, perpetual virginity and unique role in the mystery of salvation. This is what gives her primacy over the Saints because “God prepared her before hand to be the worthy mother of his son.” She assists the Pilgrim Church through her glorious intercession by communicating their intentions directly to her son. May and October Devotions, Litany of the Saints and other Marian Prayers fall into this category.

Dulia

From its Greek origin, the term Dulia means the veneration given to the Saints. It is the honour given to the Saints through seeking their intercession before God. Examples of Dulia include, the veneration of the Saints and other intercessory prayers which invokes their causes.

Examples of Personages who Practiced Persistence

Jacob: In his encounter with an angel, Jacob said: “I will not let you go unless you bless me” (Gen 32:26). This is a clear example of persistence.

Moses: In the fight between the Israelites and Amalekites, whenever the hand of Moses was lifted up, Israel won but if it fell, Amalek gained victory (Exodus 17:11). This shows persistence and perseverance.

St. Monica: It took St. Monica years of tears and ceaseless prayer for her one-time wayward son Augustine, for God to grant her prayers. Accordingly, her son was moved by the sermon of St. Ambrose to become a Christian. Through her persistent prayer, Augustine did not only become a changed person but a priest rising to the rank of a bishop.

St. Rita of Cascia: Born in 1381, in central Italy, St. Rita of Cascia wanted to become a nun but her parents married her off at the age of 12. For 18 years, she was in an abusive and miserable marriage until her persistence in prayer and faith brought about a change in her husband who eventually died leaving her with two sons. Rita was persistent in prayer and faith. As things turn out, she was admitted into the convent where she became a nun. “Until her death in 1457, she spent her time praying for sinners, for the suffering, for those in need, for those facing challenges that seemed impossible.” In what can be described as a path of tears and disappointments, she persevered and today, she is called, Patron Saint of Impossible Cases.

Practical Lessons

Pray in Season and Out of Season: By asking God if he could spare Sodom and Gomorrah because of 50, 45, 30, 20 and 10 people, Abraham teaches us to be persistent in prayer, in season and out of season. Stand in the Breach for Others: Through interceding for Sodom and Gomorrah, Abraham teaches us, especially pastors of souls to always get dirty in order to smell like the sheep as Pope Francis advices. Learn God’s Patience: By obliging Abraham that he would spare the people if only 10 righteous people are there, the text teaches us that God is always patient with the sinner and seeks that he/she reforms and chances. Seek Forgiveness: St. Paul’s statement that Christ brought us to life in him through the forgiveness of our sins connects with the gospel message which calls us to forgive others their trespasses – This is key to inheriting eternal life. Imitate Jesus: In the Lord’s prayer, Jesus teaches us to always begin our prayers by honouring God before asking for the needs of the world even as it urges us to ask, search and knock through Praying, Until, Something, Happens (PUSH).

Summary Lines

Conclusion

In conclusion, the examples of Jacob, Moses and Saints Monica and Rita challenge us to always wait on God. This is because his ways and methods are different from ours (Isaiah 55:8). We must change the mentality that God must always answer us at our time. Ours is to establish a permanent relationship with God and allow him to do the rest. We must also shun the practice of being close to God only when we are in need. The African proverb that: “You should be close to the ferry owner in the dry season so that when it is rainy season, he can ferry you across the river” suffices here. May God give us the grace to always be united to him in prayer as he grants our hearts desires. Amen!