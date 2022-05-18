‘Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything’ James 1:2-4 (NIV).

There is certainly a joy to be had in seeing something through to completion. Often when we are tasked with jobs in life things do not go perfectly smoothly. This is a fact of life and quite often many of life’s greatest lessons can come from struggle.

A big part of growing up is learning from life’s lessons. If we give up too easily we might miss out on becoming our best self. This is true for worldly things as well as spiritual. If we give up on our faith during times of trial we miss out on having our most complete relationship with the Lord. We certainly don’t want that and neither does he!

It is all the more important that we maintain our relationship with the Lord and persevere through our struggles. Continue to pray to the Lord during these times, make an extra effort to ensure it’s a habit if you find yourself struggling! Sometimes we need to practice self awareness during these difficult times.

Each of us is on our own unique spiritual journey. The different circumstances we face help us to become a more mature and complete person. A prayer to prepare for such times:

*Prayer:*

“Lord, I will find myself in times in which I must persevere. I will not lose my faith in you Lord, please give me strength. You always do Lord. Please give others having their faith tested the perseverance to keep their faith as well.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

Very few people do not have difficulties in their everyday lives. Find solace in your ability to persevere through whatever might come your way. Find solace in working with the Lord to overcome obstacles. Whatever you do, do not lose your faith!

Be Greatly Blessed!

